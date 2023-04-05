Windsor police seek suspects in hate-motivated vandalism

Windsor police say they are investigating recent vandalism at a local Hindu temple as a hate-motivated incident.

Officers were called to the BAPS Temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue on Wednesday where police found anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building.

Police say officers obtained a video showing two suspects in the area just after 12 a.m. In the video, one suspect appears to paint the wall, while the other keeps watch from the sidewalk.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

Two suspects wanted for hate-motivated graffitihttps://t.co/yOvlYU4ykn@CStoppers with information pic.twitter.com/5bT4ukynSq

The organization, Canadian Hindu Volunteers, condemned the vandalism in a statement posted to social media.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by this act of hatred and intolerance towards the Hindu community in Canada,” it read.

The organization said it stands in solidary with the BAPS Temple and Windsor’s Hindu community, urging all Canadians to reject hatred and bigotry in all forms, “working together to build a more inclusive and tolerant society.

“We offer our full support and cooperation to the BAPS Temple and the Hindu community in Windsor and stand ready to assist in any way possible,” the statement continued.

Police say at the time of the incident, one suspect was wearing a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes. The second suspect wore black pants, a sweatshirt, black shoes and white socks.

Residents living near the temple are asked to check their home surveillance or dashcam footage between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. to evidence of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morality Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4362. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com