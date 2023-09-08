Windsor police seek 'suspicious' man allegedly making sexual comments to minors

Windsor police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to minors at a park along Riverside Drive.

At about 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, officers were called to Reaume Park in the 4700 block of Riverside Dr. for a report of a suspicious male.

Police say two teenage girls were approached by an unknown white male who offered them money in exchange for sexual favours. The girls took photos of the man and then quickly left the area.

The suspect is described as a white or Middle Eastern male, between 60 and 70 years old, with balding grey hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a greyish brown cardigan, white button shirt, black dress pants, and black dress shoes. The man referred to himself as Dr. Ali.

Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.