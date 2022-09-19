Windsor police seek to identify suspects in Goyeau Street mugging

A man was walking to his vehicle after visiting a store last week when he was allegedly jumped and robbed by two men, Windsor police are investigating.

Police say the victim had visited a store in the 800 block of Goyeau Street around 8 p.m. last Wednesday. He was attacked by two suspects who also stole his wallet.

The man was dragged for a short distance before the suspects took off, police say.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

Police were able to obtain photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a red sweater, jeans with patch designs and colourful running shoes.

The second is described as a man wearing a red vest with a white t-shirt, black and red shorts, black shoes, a black baseball-style hat and carrying a black and green backpack.

Police say both suspects were last seen riding bicycles south on Goyeau Street.

Anyone who can identify these suspects are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com