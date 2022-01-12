Windsor police seek Walkerville break and enter suspect

Windsor police are investigating a break and enter at a business in Walkerville where the suspect allegedly stole a cash register.

The Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit is seeking any information that may assist in identifying the suspect.

Police say a suspect broke into a business in the 2000 block of Wyandottte Street East around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect then fled the area eastbound on a blue bicycle with a cash register that had been stolen during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray hat, brown coat, jeans, dark sneakers and rode a blue bicycle.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance cameras for further footage that may assist with identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com