Windsor police seize around $22,000 of drugs following trafficking investigation

Five people are facing multiple charges after police seized about $22,000 worth of illicit drugs from a Windsor home during a suspected trafficking investigation.

An investigation in to the suspected trafficking of drugs in Windsor was launched in September by the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS), several adults and an involved residence were identified.

Police say on Tuesday officers applied for an were granted authorization to search a residence in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers executed the warrant with the assistance from the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) where five adults were located and arrested without incident.

The accused include two Windsor residents, one from Mississauga, one from Scarborough and another from Brampton.

All parties were charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 25.8 grams fentanyl (brown)

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 5.5 grams fentanyl (blue)

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 74.6 grams crack cocaine

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 25.8 grams crystal methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 17 oxycodone tablets

Police say in total the drugs seized have an estimated street value of more than $22,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com