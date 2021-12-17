Windsor police seize cocaine and fentanyl during drug trafficking investigation
Windsor police seized 84g of cocaine and 126g of fentanyl from a vehicle following an investigation into the suspected trafficking of drugs in the city.
Investigators from the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched the investigation in October. Over the course of the investigation an adult man and an involved were identified to be involved in a suspected trafficking operation.
Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the DIGS Unit found the suspect driving the involved vehicle in the area of Huron Church Road and Totten Street.
Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect without incident.
Police found and seized the cocaine and fentanyl from the vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old man from Ajax has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
