Windsor police seize firearms, ammunition and knife, charge two individuals following investigation

A man and woman from Windsor are facing multiple charges following a police investigation involving the suspected possession of illegal firearms.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation in April during which two adult suspects and a residence were identified.

Officers applied for an were granted a search warrant for the residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue on Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. DIGS Unit officers, emergency services unit and the K9 Unit executed the warrant at the home. Both suspects were found inside the home and arrested without incident.

As a result of the search, police found two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition and a spring assisted knife at the residence.

A 45-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm Knowing No Authority - two counts

Possess Regulated Firearm with Ammunition Readily Available - two counts

Possess Firearm with Defaced Serial Number

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm - two counts

Possess Prohibited Weapon (spring assisted knife)

Fail to Comply with Prohibition Order (firearm) - six counts

The female suspect, also 45 from Windsor, has been summoned with a future court date and is facing charges of:

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm Without Holding a License - two counts

Possess Regulated Firearm with Ammunition Readily Available - two counts

Possess Firearm with Defaced Serial Number

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm - two counts

Possess Prohibited Weapon (spring assisted knife)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com