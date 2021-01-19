The workplace COVID-19 outbreak at the Windsor Police Service was rescinded by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Tuesday.

WECHU declared an outbreak on Monday, Jan. 4 within the WPS which was confined to a single area within the service.

“The Windsor Police Service would like to reassure the community that the workplace outbreak had no significant impact on frontline service delivery,” a WPS news release says.

The members affected by the outbreak have since returned to their respective duties.