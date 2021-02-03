The Windsor Police Service is looking for community members to serve on a new advisory committee.

The Community Policing Advisory Committee with be made up of members of the public to make recommendations to improve positive relationships between police and the city’s diverse community members.

Chief Pam Mizuno told AM800 the committee will work to engage the community and improve the service.

The @WindsorPolice is looking for candidates to join the new Community Policing Advisory Committee. If you have ideas on how to improve & maintain positive relationships between law enforcement and the diverse members of our community, please apply today. https://t.co/E42k91zebJ pic.twitter.com/AW4hcuJVku

The Community Policing Advisory Committee, which will consist of 13 members, is one of 37 recommendations from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) last year in relation to complaints from 2018.

The commission found no major infractions, but did identify some areas for improvement.

Applications will be accepted until March 5 at 2 p.m. Those interested can submit on the WPS website.