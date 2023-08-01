Windsor Police Service supports council’s declaration of intimate partner violence an ‘epidemic’

Around 80 per cent of intimate partner violence (IPV) incidents go unreported, according to Statistics Canada.

Given that statistic, Windsor police hope city council unanimously declaring IPV an epidemic on July 10, will help to raise awareness and draw attention to resources available to survivors.

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) issued a statement of support for the declaration on Monday, stating it is a serious issue impacting victims, their families and overall public safety.

“This declaration is important, as the majority (80 per cent) of intimate partner violence incidents are not reported to Police according to Statistics Canada,” Cheryl Eastman, Windsor Police’s victim assistance coordinator, said in the statement. “It is our hope by publicly recognizing IPV as an epidemic that awareness is heightened, disclosure may increase, and survivors know that help is available through various community partners.”

The WPS works alongside Victim Services of Windsor and Essex County to offer immediate, on-site help to IPV survivors through referrals to appropriate community resources.

Survivors are also connected to the Victim/Witness Assistance Program led by the province for court support and information on the criminal justice process.

The service’s Victim Assistance Unit also works collaboratively with a number of community partners to raise awareness and let the public know where to go for additional help and support. Some key community partners include Hiatus House, The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Nisa Homes.

If someone requires assistance in an emergency situation, please call 911. For non-emergency inquiries, contact the Windsor Police non-emergency line at 519-258-6111, Hiatus House at 519-252-7781, or Victim Services of Windsor and Essex County at 519-723-2711.