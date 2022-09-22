Windsor Police Service to host public consultation sessions ahead of 2023-2026 strategic plan

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is looking to hear from the community on what they think should be the service’s top priorities moving forward.

WPS is hosting in-person, one-on-one consultation sessions for residents to offer feedback on the force’s 2023-2026 strategic plan.

The plan will outline WPS’s overall direction, commitment to the community and employees, and position the organization “for greater success as we continue to serve and protect the people of Windsor and Amherstburg,” police say.

The consultation session schedule is:

Ward 1: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex (Hickory Room), 2555 Pulford Street

Ward 2: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre (Gallery Room), 3277 Sandwich St. West

Ward 3: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at City Hall Square (Room 204), 350 City Hall Square West

Ward 4: Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Optimist Community Centre (Gymnasium), 1075 Ypres Avenue

Ward 5: Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex (Drouillard Room), 1168 Drouillard Road

Sessions for Wards 6 to 10 as well as Amherstburg will take place during the week of Oct. 3 to 7. Information regarding the time and location of those sessions will be available closer to the date.

Police say councillors for each of the wards will also be on-site to help facilitate the sessions.

The WPS 2020-2022 strategic plan is available on the organization’s website.