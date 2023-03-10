Windsor Police Service warns of phony fundraising calls
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Police are alerting the public to a phone scam where fraudsters are pretending to raise money for the Windsor Police Service (WPS).
Police say the WPS received a report from a resident who was called by someone soliciting money on behalf of the service. The scammer asked the community member for their credit card number and personal information.
Police say the WPS will never solicit funds.
Officers are reminding residents if you receive a suspicious phone call you think could be a scam, hang up immediately.
Police say residents can call their office with any questions regarding potential scams.
