iHeartRadio

Windsor police stop driver travelling more than double the speed limit


Windsor police stopped a driver who was travelling 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in Windsor, Ont. in April 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

A driver was stopped by Windsor police for travelling more than 100 km/h through a residential neighbourhood over the Easter long weekend.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, during the Easter long weekend the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a driver who was travelling more than double the speed limit in a residential neighbourhood.

Police said the driver was clocked in at 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. 

12