Windsor police 'strongly discourage' everyone from attending unsanctioned homecoming party

Windsor police say they “strongly discourage” everyone from attending a possible unsanctioned homecoming street party.

In a post on social media on Friday, police wrote they are aware of a possible unsanctioned homecoming street party expected tomorrow on Randolph Avenue, between Wyandotte Street West and Union Street.

We’re aware of a possible unsanctioned homecoming street party expected tomorrow on Randolph Ave., between Wyandotte St. W. and Union St.



Our officers will maintain a highly visible presence in the area in anticipation of this gathering. There will no road closures. pic.twitter.com/7Z340cdCGt

“Our officers will maintain a highly visible presence in the area in anticipation of this gathering. There will no road closures,” say police.

Police say large unsanctioned gatherings can be disruptive to the community and pose significant safety risks to those in attendance.

“We strongly discourage everyone from attending this event,” say police.