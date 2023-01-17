iHeartRadio

Windsor police to conduct ‘active attacker’ training Tuesday


image.jpeg

Don’t worry, it’s just a drill.

Windsor police are letting west end residents know there will be an increased presence in the area Tuesday for training purposes.

Officers will be conducting active attacker training at 3735 King Street West.

Police say they will try to minimize impact on the neighbourhood, but residents may see an increased presence and hear loud noises in the area.

Police are thanking the public for their patience and understanding.

