Windsor police to conduct noise campaign

Windsor police will be conducting a blitz to keep the peace and quiet.

The service is running a noise campaign starting Monday which will run until Sept. 6.

Police say the campaign is in response to sustained complaints about racing, squealing tires and vehicles with loud exhaust systems.

Deputy chief Jason Bellaire said not every instance will result in a fine, but authorities will crack down on excessive noise.

Windsor police are also reminding drivers to be responsible on the roads. Noting that "aggressive" driving incuding tailgating, speed, and cutting too closely is "reckless and dangerous."