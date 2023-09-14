Windsor police traffic blitz Thursday morning

You’ll want to be on your best driving behaviour Thursday morning as Windsor police will be on patrol.

Officers will be back on site starting at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Walker Road and Tecumseh Road East keeping an eye out for drivers not following the rules of the road.

Police have been covering certain areas over the past few weeks to help reduce traffic stops and collisions.

