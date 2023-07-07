Windsor police uncover outlaw motorcycle club; drugs and weapons investigation ongoing

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story showed images of a business that is not associated with the One Order Motorcycle Club. The business previously shown operates from the same address but occupies a separate unit. Police confirm the business is not the subject of investigation. The photo of the business has been removed after clarification with both the owner and Windsor police.

Investigators confirm to CTV News that one of three people arrested last month has ties to the “One Order Motorcycle Club”, which has chapters in London, Toronto and Halifax.

“We believe that Kevin Bingham does have ties to a one per cent biker club, and that is the One Order Chapter in Windsor,” said Windsor police Const. Bianca Jackson.

“Of course, it's always a concern to our city to have a club that is known as a ‘one per cent’ biker unit,” Jackson explained. “They pose a threat to our city and we want to make sure that our city is conducted in a safe manner and that's what our officers are out there to do and make sure that everything is conducted in the correct manner.”

Police said they stopped a vehicle on June 27, 2023, as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking network with links to Toronto. Two people were arrested and a large quantity of drugs, along with a loaded firearm, were discovered during a search.

The next day, police used warrants at three homes and one business in Windsor and arrested a third person while seizing several more items.

Police confirmed that a clubhouse had been quietly established within the last six to eight months in the 1100 block of Crawford Avenue, adding 50-year-old Kevin Bingham had been under investigation since December 2022.

Calls to the phone number listed outside the property on Crawford by CTV News went unreturned Friday.

“We're asking that if you have any information that is in connection with this motorcycle gang to please reach out to the Windsor Police Service, our drugs and guns unit, with any information that you have,” said Jackson.





Police noted One Order members have been affiliated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club.

“Anybody who has ties to the Hells Angels in this community, we are making it very well known that we will not tolerate that one per cent here in this community,” said Jackson, adding police's goal is to gather more information on "persons involved in this gang" so they can get illicit drugs and weapons of the streets.

“We are taking this extremely seriously and doing our due diligence to make sure our community’s safe. It's known that the drug use in the city is on the rise and having that much drugs on our street, what that could have done. That was prevented in this case. Our investigators seized all the drugs off of the street so it didn't get in the hands of people who could have harmed themselves."

According to CTV Public Safety Analyst and former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis, Windsor has a long history with outlaw motorcycle clubs.

“I'm not surprised at all that there's yet another motorcycle club in the Windsor area. There always has been. It was an outlaw area for many years,” Lewis said. “It's a big city and it's close to the U.S. border so it's an important point geographically.”

“This new group ‘One Order’ is relatively new, although there are other chapters in Canada, they do the same stuff that other motorcycle clubs do,” Lewis explained. “These are bad people. This isn't a club of enthusiasts like me that ride Harley's. I just came back from a three-day Harley ride. I didn't commit any murders and selling drugs along the way.”

According to Lewis, the One Order group is not a collection of bike enthusiasts. Rather, they are "an organized criminal organization" that prey on people, sell drugs, smuggle guns and are a "danger to society."

“You don't necessarily see it but you're going to feel in your pocketbook and you're going to spend a lot of tax money as police try to deal with this stuff as well," said Lewis.

Windsor police tell CTV News they are seeking surveillance and dashcam video that can aid in their investigation.

“Sometimes, some of the smallest things that you may see, you may not think it's pertinent to this case. But let our investigators go through that information and let them decide," said Jackson.

“This investigation is ongoing and further details may be released as we progress in this case.”