Windsor Police want to hear from you about new strategic plan

Members of the Windsor Police Service are going ward-to-ward looking for feedback as the service forms its next four-year strategic plan.

“We're prepared to take whatever criticism is coming our way or critical feedback or even positive comments to make sure that what we are doing right we continue to do right,” said acting police Chief Jason Bellaire, who was at Monday’s community consultation session at the WFCU Centre.

Police are holding meetings across all wards of the city to identify top public safety concerns and take suggestions for how police can improve the service.

“We wanted to get to every ward in the city and work with the councillors to try and amplify, get more participation and have people here to tell us what it is that they're concerned about with their police service and their community safety,” said acting Chief Bellaire.

During the meeting in Ward 6, the biggest issues raised were traffic safety and social issues like substance abuse and mental health, and how the latter is making many feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods.

Acting Chief Bellaire tells CTV Windsor this feedback will go directly into their four-year strategic plan, which will be ready to implement in January and remain in effect through 2026.

“I think this is the first step. A lot of people aren't used to having access to the police service in the way that we want the way that we envision it at this point,” Bellaire said. “We're happy to participate. We bring what we need to who needs to be spoken to and we really want to get at the center, to the base of the community concerns.”

Remaining sessions will take place over the next three days around the city.

The consultation schedule is: