Windsor police warn of potential scam

Windsor police are warning residents of a potential scam after a recent energy rebate was announced.

Police say as the program has been announced for Ontarians this month, “will no doubt have scammers posing as legitimate companies offering you ‘too good to be true’ incentives.”

Police say no city employee or public entity will demand to come into your home.

