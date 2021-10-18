Windsor police warn residents of another reported phone scam
Windsor police are reminding residents how to deal with phone scammers after multiple victims have sent money to another reported scam.
The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit said people have received a phone call from a person claiming to be a lawyer. Victims are told a relative has been arrested for a serious offence and are asked to send money for lawyer fees.
Police say multiple victims have sent money.
The WPS is reminding residents to never send money, gift cards, bitcoin or other forms of payment to unknown people and to avoid giving any personal information.
Police say scammers will use “high pressure scare tactics,” and to slow down and hang up the phone.
More information on how to deal with scammers can be found in the “Little Black Book of Scams” online.
-
Warrant issued in fatal downtown Calgary shootingA Calgary man is now wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of a basketball player and coach outside a downtown nightclub earlier this month.
-
Experts caution numbers of fully-vaccinated in hospital present 'skewed' version of realityExperts say to understand what the numbers actually mean about your risk of a breakthrough case that lands you in hospital, you have to look at rates within the population, rather than the raw data.
-
Seven-year-old child dies after being trapped under large log near Southampton, N.S.A seven-year-old child has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by wardMonday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
Advocates call for regulations to end food waste in CanadaAs national waste reduction week kicks off, Second Harvest is calling for a bigger commitment to help end food waste.
-
Alberta's Tanner 'The Bulldozer' Boser to fight on December UFC cardAlberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face Russian Sergei Pavlovich on a televised UFC Fight card on Dec. 4.
-
Convicted sex offender considered high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: PoliceWinnipeg police say a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to re-offend against women and girls is being released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly 50 schools on outbreak status in AlbertaDozens of schools are reporting COVID outbreaks in Alberta while nearly 700 provincial schools are on a COVID-19 alert.
-
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flightA new drone delivery project is officially underway in a remote Northern B.C. First Nation.