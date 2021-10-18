Windsor police warn residents of another reported phone scam

Windsor police are reminding residents how to deal with phone scammers after multiple victims have sent money to another reported scam.

The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit said people have received a phone call from a person claiming to be a lawyer. Victims are told a relative has been arrested for a serious offence and are asked to send money for lawyer fees.

Police say multiple victims have sent money.

The WPS is reminding residents to never send money, gift cards, bitcoin or other forms of payment to unknown people and to avoid giving any personal information.

Police say scammers will use “high pressure scare tactics,” and to slow down and hang up the phone.

More information on how to deal with scammers can be found in the “Little Black Book of Scams” online.