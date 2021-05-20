Windsor protest organizer charged under Reopening Ontario Act

Windsor police say they have charged a protest organizer under the Reopening Ontario Act and given the person a noise bylaw ticket.

Officers say it was a result of Wednesday night's protest.

Police also issued over 25 Provincial Offences Notices for traffic and by-law offences, such as no seat belt, stunt driving, noise violations etc.

“Community safety will remain priority,” police said in a post on Twitter.

