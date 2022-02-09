Windsor protester allegedly arrested for dangerous driving
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor police say a man was arrested for driving in a “manner that is dangerous to public safety,” Wednesday night.
A tweet issued by Windsor Police Service is reminding those engaged in the protest on Huron Church Road to not engage in any illegal activity or endanger members of the public.
An adult male driver has been arrested for driving in a manner that is dangerous to public safety. We urge everyone involved in the protest not to endanger members of the public or engage in illegal activities. Public safety remains our priority.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 10, 2022
Police say public safety remains their priority.
