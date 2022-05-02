Windsor Public Library hosting book sales to help purchase new items
Book worms and film buffs will have the chance to sift through thousands of titles at the Windsor Public Library’s upcoming book sales.
WPL says there will be books and films covering all genres of reading and viewing tastes. There will be hardcover books, trade paperbacks and DVDs for sale at $2 apiece.
Small paperbacks and children’s picture books will be $1, but the library is encouraging everyone to pick-up a bag and fill it with books for only $5, or fill three bags for $10 (WPL will provide the bags.)
While the library sale will be stocked with plenty of fiction, there will also be biographies, history, self-help and how-to items available.
The books and DVDs are being put up for sale as part of a “de-selection process” which has made them surplus to need or have been classified as out of date, WPL says.
All proceeds from the book sales will go toward purchasing new library materials.
The book sales will take place this weekend at the Budimir branch (1310 Grand Marais Road West) Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A second sale will be held at the Riverside branch (6305 Wyandotte Street East) on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
