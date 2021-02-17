The Windsor Public Library system is modifying in person services to align with the provincial ‘Red-Control’ measures.

Starting Thursday, users will be able to access computers and photocopiers on a first come, first serve basis depending on building capacity limits.

For now browsing of materials, classes, programing of community services of any type will not be permitted.

Libraries will continue curbside delivery and pick-up services until Saturday, Feb. 27.

“Library staff has focused on implementing a contactless curbside pick-up and drop off plan which ensures the health and safety of customers and staff,” said Windsor Public Library Board Chair, councillor Rino Bortolin.

“They will now prepare for our phased reopening of some services and are all anxious to see our customers and provide the public library service our community expects.”

Hours of operation at libraries are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Sunday hours of operation resume for Budimir, Central and Riverside branches on Feb. 28 for in branch holds pick-up and computer access only.

All branches will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, Mar. 1 for in branch holds pick-up service and to access computers and photocopiers only.

“Your library card provides access to online resources for all ages, which can be accessed any time, and from anywhere,” said Library CEO Kitty Pope. “Books, magazines, movies, music are available, free of charge.”