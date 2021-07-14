Windsor Public Library’s John Muir Branch receives architecture and design award

Converting a historic fire hall into a new Windsor Public Library Branch has gained recognition from the Ontario Library Association for the library’s architecture and design.

The John Muir Branch received a 2021 OLA Library Building Award winning the prestigious award in the library architectural and design transformation category, which recognizes renovations and conversions to library use across the province.

“The Muir project and resulting awards demonstrate that we ‘got it right’ and that the library is a community treasure to which our customers – of all ages - will return to, again and again,” says WPL Board Chair, Councillor Rino Bortolin. “The John Muir Branch is an iconic state-of-the art facility and a popular Sandwich destination for the whole family.”

The John Muir Branch opened to the public in September 2019. The $5.5 million, 7,400 square foot branch at 393 Mill Street is made up of two heritage-designated buildings in the heart of Windsor’s historic Sandwich neighbourhood.

The building highlights reclaimed materials and historic construction as well as new library technology, WPL says.

The branch boasts features including a glass-capped observation tower, a suspension bridge made from reclaimed wood found on site and a flexible performance space area for local groups and organizations to use.

“Converting a 1921 fire hall and a stable dating back to the mid-19th century into a 21st century public library takes courage and conviction,” says WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “With support from Mayor Dilkens and City Council, the Windsor Public Library Board, the Muir family and all library staff - we made it happen. It’s a spectacular example of innovative planning and construction.”

Pope and architect Jason Grossi participated in the virtual award presentation at the OLA Annual Institute on the Library as Place on Wednesday.