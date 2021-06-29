Windsor Public Library to restart normal service on July 5

Windsor Public Library branches will resume regular service next week as the province moves into Step 2 of reopening.

Ontario will move into the next step of the province’s reopening plan on Wednesday and libraries will be able to welcome the public through their doors again. WPL will resume usual service with reduced capacity as of Monday, July 5.

“Library staff has focused on new ways to provide service to the community since March 2020 and did so in an innovative and safe fashion,” says WPL Board Chair, Councillor Rino Bortolin. “But we’re overjoyed to finally throw open our doors and welcome back customers.”

Customers will be able to come to the library to browse through books and other services as well as use the computers and photocopiers.

“The opportunity to finally allow customers into our branches to browse is tremendous,” says WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “Although our electronic and digital circulation hit all-time highs over the past 16 months, there is nothing quite like the feel of a book on the shelf or the ability of customers to chat with staff they haven’t seen in a while. Information on summer programming for children will be available soon.”

Branches are operating under summer hours at this time and will adhere to capacity guidelines set out in Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen. Library customers will be expected to following health and safety precautions in place. This includes social distancing and wearing of masks.

As the libraries open on July 5, curbside pickup will be suspended.