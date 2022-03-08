Windsor Public Library warns of scammers claiming to represent the library

The Windsor Public Library is warning its customers of a scam involving their name attempting to charge for services.

The library has received reports of some scammers claiming to represent Windsor Public Library (WPL) promoting services that require payment.

WPL said it does not directly solicit payment or donations.

The library warns that unexpected or suspicious email messages, attachments or text message should never be opened.

