Windsor ranks low on list of happiest cities in Canada

Windsor was ranked 98th in the list of Happiest Cities in Canada, according to a new report.

Point2Homes, an online real estate research portal, measured the level of happiness of Canada’s largest 100 cities by analyzing four “happiness-relevant dimensions” in each: economy and real estate, location and demographics, health and well-being, and community and environment.

Caledon was first, with Milton, Halton Hills, Clarington and Burlington rounding out the top five cities with the highest happiness index. Oakville ranked seventh and Aurora in tenth.

London, Ont. was last on the list of 100 cities in the country.