Windsor ranks number 12 in Canada's top 25 cities for bed bugs

Windsor has ranked number 12 on Orkin Canada’s list of the Top 25 bed bug cities in Canada.

Windsor moved up quite a bit on the list compared to 2020 where the city ranked 21st of 25 as the worst cities for bed bugs.

Toronto has been ranked as the top worst city for bed bugs in Canada the second year in a row.

Orkin says the rankings are based on the number of commercial and bed bug treatments performed in Canada by the country’s largest pest control provider from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Rounding out the top five worst cities for bed bugs is Sudbury in second, Vancouver in third, St. John’s in fourth and Oshawa in fifth.

Orkin says bed bugs are “extremely efficient hitch hikers.”

“They can move easily across a room and climb onto luggage or anything left on a bed in just one night,” a news release from Orkin Canada says.

The pest control company suggests the following methods to reduce the chances of bringing home the pesky “hitch hikers” from your next travel: