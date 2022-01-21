Windsor recreation and culture facilities prepare for reopening

Operation of programs and facilities is set to resume in Windsor when the province lifts the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions on Jan. 31.

The province announced a three-step reopening plan on Thursday, which allows most facilities and venues to reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

Here are some of the specific local reopenings:

Arenas and Outdoor Rinks

All 9 ice pads at 4 arenas in the city will resume operations beginning Jan. 31, 2022. Registration for indoor skating opportunities at the WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex has resumed with programming beginning Jan. 31, 2022. These opportunities will include Adult/Seniors, Parents & Tots, Little Stars, Novice Stars, Youth Hockey Skills and Figure Skating.

As of Jan. 31, 2022, public skating will resume on Saturdays from 4:50 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. at the WFCU Centre and Sundays from 1:25 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex. Public skating times at Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink will remain Wednesdays to Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Supervised hours at Charles Clark Square are from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekends.

Registration is required for all public skate and drop-in skating sessions. Reserve your spot today by visiting www.ActiveWindsor.ca or by calling Central Booking at (519) 255-1161.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and participants are asked to arrive for their reserved public skating time no more than 10 minutes early. Helmets are encouraged. Please remember to wear your mask, as they are required until you are on the ice.

Pond Skating Note:

Extreme caution is needed around streams, ponds and lakes, as venturing onto them can result in tragedy. No ice is without risk, and these bodies of water can be fed by water flowing in and out of them on a continual or regular basis. Storm water ponds are particularly unsafe places to play, as ice thickness varies and is impacted by temperature changes and contaminants in the water. Skating on ponds is not recommended.

Aquatics

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre Presented by WFCU Credit Union and WFCU Centre community pools will be re-opening for reserved fitness lanes, open adult and aqua fitness classes as of Jan. 31, 2022. Rentals for regular user groups will also resume that day.

Recreation Centre Programming

Registration for winter “mini-session” programming is now available, and Recreation will be offering a 5-to-6-week reserved programming option for participants beginning Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Programs will include tai chi, karate, floor hockey, yoga, and more. A full list of offerings can be viewed at www.ActiveWindsor.ca or by calling Central Booking at (519) 255-1161.

Museum Windsor and Outdoor/Virtual Culture Opportunities

Museum Windsor is pleased to announce that the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House are re-opening to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Due to the ongoing pandemic, some interactive features throughout the museums, including in the Children’s Gallery, have been temporarily removed. However, individually packaged scavenger hunts and crafts are available for kids of all ages.

Please note that visitors are required to wear a mask while in the museum, maintain social distancing of 2 metres, and complete a COVID-19 health screening before accessing either museum. The health screening can be accessed at https://publicscreening.citywindsor.ca. For information about operating times, admission rates, and upcoming events visit www.MuseumWindsor.ca.

Libraries

Contactless curbside pick-up of materials continues at Windsor Public Library, and limited public computer and photocopier access is available. Lamination service for vaccination certificates (QR codes) can be accessed through curbside service. Branches are only open for computer and photocopier access. Customers are expected to follow existing health and safety protocols, including the wearing of masks, and appropriate social distancing is in effect. More information is available visit windsorpubliclibrary.com.

Windsor Sculpture Park

Located along Windsor’s stunning waterfront, the sculpture park features large-scale works by world-renowned artists in an outdoor museum without walls. Bundle up and take a self-guided tour in person, or participate through www.mappmycity.ca. Open year round!

Virtual Explorations

Many of Windsor’s arts, culture and heritage assets can be explored in person or from home. Visit www.CityWindsor.ca for Community Stories, a Willistead Manor virtual tour, and over a dozen apps to help you explore.

Important: COVID Protocols

The health screening required by all participants at indoor facilities can be accessed at www.publicscreening.citywindsor.ca.

In addition, access to indoor facilities, unless noted above, requires proof of full vaccination or valid medical exemption for all users aged 12 and up via QR code. Staff will scan your QR code upon arrival and ask to verify your valid identification and complete of a pre-entry COVID screening.

Users aged 11 and under will be asked to provide proof of their pre-entry COVID screening.