Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Windsor region, heat warning in effect

A heat event continues in Windsor Essex on Monday with forecasted humidex values in the mid to high 30s. It's this instability that also prompted a severe thunderstorm warning from Environment Canada early Monday evening.

According to Environment Canada, a previously issued severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted for the Windsor region, while a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the following regions:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

The main hazards are wind gusts of up to between 90km/h and 110km/h.

Meanwhile, the heat is expected to come to an end early Tuesday when there is the potential for warm and humid conditions to persist on Tuesday, however precipitation and cloud cover will likely inhibit temperatures from exceeding the 30 C mark.

A look at Windsor's weather for the rest of the week:

Monday Night: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 31.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: Sunny. High 26.