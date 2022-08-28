Windsor region under two day heat warning: Environment Canada

The final weekend of August is ending on a hot and humid note for the region, as Environment Canada has issued a two day heat warning for the Windsor region.

According to Environment Canada, a two day heat event is expected Sunday and Monday, impacting the areas of Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach near 31 C on Sunday with overnight minimums near 21 C. With the humidity, Sunday’s high is expected to reach 38 C.

The heat event is expected to break early Tuesday. The weather agency warns it’s possible that hot and humid temperatures may persist on Tuesday, but precipitation and cloud cover should prevent temperatures from exceeding 30 C, according to Environment Canada.

In order to cope with the heat, Environment Canada recommends the following tips:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car

Seek cool places, such as tree-shaded areas, air conditioned buildings, swimming pools, or take a cool bath or shower

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday: Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. High 30 C, feeling like 39 C with the humidity.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud, with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 23 C.

Friday: Sunny. High of 24 C.