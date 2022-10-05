Windsor Regional Cancer Program gets $740K boost from foundation

More than 3,000 new patients are diagnosed with cancer locally each year, according to Windsor Regional Hospital’s director of cancer services.

A $740,620 boost from the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation will help to fund five departments that treat those patients, as well as a new pharmacy initiative.

Every year, the Windsor Regional Cancer Program identified the needs of the Windsor Regional Cancer Program. As the fundraising arm, the foundation fundraises to help fund those needs.

Officials with the foundation say this year System (chemo), Radiation, Pharmacy, Surgery, and Medical Oncology (in-patient).

“We are pleased to provide funds that will support so many areas within the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre, ensuring the Windsor Regional Cancer Program remains one of the leading programs in Ontario,” said Houida Kassem, executive director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

A new pharmacy initiative will include a new space with “advanced safety and functionality for preparing anti-cancer drugs” along with a pharmacy robot to help deliver drugs from the new space to the chemo suite.

“Every year, more than 3,000 new patients are diagnosed with cancer that need our services, and more than 130,000 visits happen right here in our Cancer Centre” said Nicole Sbrocca, Windsor Regional Hospital director of cancer services, regional director, Erie St. Clair regional cancer program. “This initiative is just one example of how the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is supporting the monumental footprint of the Windsor Regional Cancer Program.”

Funding will also continue to support the clinical trials navigator program along with other technological and radiation tools to advance the Windsor Regional Cancer Program.