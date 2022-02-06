Windsor Regional Hospital adjusts visitation restrictions

Windsor Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitation restrictions to allow more visits from patients’ essential caregivers.

Starting Monday, WRH will allow a maximum of two essential caregivers chosen by the patient to rotate over the patient’s stay in the hospital. However, only one caregiver may be at the patient’s bedside within the allotted visitation.

The new policy is in place for both Ouellette and Met campuses as well as the Regional Cancer Centre.

A news release from the hospital says this replaces the "no visitor" policy which went into effect on Dec. 30 due to concerns about rising case numbers of COVID-19 in the community.

The hospital says although it remains high, the burden of disease of COVID-19 has “plateaued somewhat” in the community.

For patients who are palliative or end of life, four essential caregivers will be allowed to rotate over the patient’s stay, 24 hours per day, and two caregivers may be at their bedside within the allotted visitation hours.

WRH officials say essential caregivers will still be unable to visit patients with active, confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Limited exemptions are available for patients who are palliative/end of life “with no aerosol-generating medical procedures, and parents/guardians of a child with confirmed or suspected COVID 19.”

All essential caregivers are required to wear a medical-grade mask and eye protection at all times and in all areas of the hospital, WRH officials say.

Visitation Hours:

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (except Critical Care units)

10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Critical Care units only)

Department-specific restrictions as well as specific hours for mental health, dialysis, the emergency department, paediatrics, and newborns, as well as additional information, are available on the hospital website.