Windsor Regional Hospital adjusts visitor restrictions

Windsor Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitor policy at the Met Campus, Ouellette Campus and the Regional Cancer Centre.

Officials say the adjustment is to protect staff while at the same time allowing additional numbers of visitors per patient so long as they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, anyone wanting to visit an in-patient or attend with a patient for an out-patient procedure will be required to provide:

1. Documented proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, with 14 days having passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

2. For limited exceptions below: A negative community based PCR test or a community based antigen test result taken within 3 days before their visit.

Limited Exception criteria include:

a. Patient is paediatric (18 years of age or younger)

b. Patient is palliative or end of life

c. Patient is in labour

d. Patient is experiencing a life altering or critical illness as identified by the clinical

team

e. Patient requires a support person due to underlying condition, i.e. dementia, mobility

issues.

At the same time, as of 12:01 a.m. Nov. 15th, 2021, WRH will allow four essential visitors for each patient (up from two visitors as per the current policy), to rotate visits over the course of the patient's stay in the hospital, with again some limited exceptions.

Due to space constraints at both campuses, only one of the essential visitors may be at the bedside at a time.

The eight visitors may rotate two visitors at a time 24/7 for palliative patients, and four visitors at a time, 24/7 for a patient that is dying/end of life, or having a planned withdrawal of life support. This may include visitors less than 18 years of age when accompanied by an adult.

Some further limitations may apply to the number of visitors allowed at one time based on the clinical space restrictions.

There are no changes to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) requirements for visitors. All visitors must continue to wear a medical-grade mask and eye protection at all times and in all areas of the hospital.

Also, WRH will continue to not allow visitation for patients with active confirmed or suspected COVID-19, who are receiving aerosol-generating medical procedures including but not exclusive to non-invasive ventilation (BiPAP, CPAP) or high flow oxygen (AIRVO, Optiflow) due to the extremely high risk to patients, staff, and visitors.

Visitation Hours will remain unchanged:

• 8 am to 8 pm (except Critical Care units)

• 10 am to 6 pm, and 8 pm to 10 pm (Critical Care units only)

• For Mental Health and Renal Dialysis please see below

Essential visitors will be restricted if they:

• Are under the age of 18, unless they are the parent/guardian of the patient or are

accompanied by an adult visiting a palliative/end of life patient as above.

• Are symptomatic

• Have been outside of Canada in the last 14 days and have been advised to quarantine

upon their arrival

• Have tested positive for COVID-19 (and are not resolved cases)

• Have had close contact with a confirmed case or probable case of COVID-19

• Have had close contact with a person with an acute respiratory illness who has been outside of Canada in the 14 days before their symptom onset.

For additional information including department-specific exemptions, visitors are encouraged to visit https://www.wrh.on.ca/COVID19-Visitation for the latest guidelines.