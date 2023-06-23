Windsor Regional Hospital board returns to in-person meetings with AGM
For the first time since March 2020, the Windsor Regional Hospital board was together in one room.
The board’s regular meeting for June and annual general meeting were both held Thursday night at the hospital’s Metropolitan Campus.
“It does feel good,” President and CEO David Musyj told reporters. “It’s been so long.”
Musyj kicked off the regular meeting by reflecting on the last time he stood at the podium in the campus’s auditorium - briefing staff as cases of COVID-19 began popping up nearby.
Not long after, he said, Windsor saw its first case.
The bulk of the regular meeting was spent debriefing word the hospital had secured a third MRI machine, before focus shifted to the AGM.
Here’s how the 2022/23 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) fiscal year looked for WRH in numbers.
Approximate Annual Budget — $611 million
Number of Inpatient Days — 212,306
Number of Acute Inpatient Discharges — 30,191
Number of ED Visits — 88,733
Number of Ambulance Arrivals — 29,794
Number of Admissions via ED — 18,820
Number of Live Births —3,474
Average Adult Acute Medical/Surgical Length of Stay (days) — 6.4
Number of Acute Beds — 642
Number of Acute Adolescent Psychiatry Beds — 6
Number of Acute Adult Psychiatry Beds — 73
Number of Bassinets — 37
Percentage of Inpatient Beds ALC (overall rate) — 7.5%
Total Number of Radiology Procedures — 261,141
Number of MRI Scans — 22,351
Number of CT Scans — 68,765
Number of PET Scans — 871
Number of Interventional Radiology Procedures — 4,513
Number of Lab Tests — 3,492,826
Number of Units of Blood Transfused — 8,522
Number of Operating Rooms — 22
Number of Hip Fractures Repaired — 415
Number of Elective Hip Replacements — 477
Number of Elective Knee Replacements — 829
Number of Regional Cancer Centre Visits — 85,632
Number of Chemotherapy Systemic Program Visits (Adult) — 46,973
Number of Radiation Program Visits (Adult) — 38,659
Number of Haemodialysis Treatments — 34,703
Number of Outpatient Endoscopies Performed — 14,036
Number of Outpatient Cataract Procedures Performed — 4,728
Number of Ontario Breast Screening Program Visits — 8,766
Number of Fracture Clinic Visits — 24,422
Number of Surgical Procedures — 21,862
Staff Members — 4,193
Nurses — 1,828
Support Services — 1,033
Allied Health Professionals — 702
Professional Staff — 552
Medical Students in Windsor — 154
Board of Directors — 16