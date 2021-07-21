Windsor Regional Hospital concludes use of St. Clair Sportsplex

Windsor Regional Hospital is thanking St. Clair College for the use of the Sportsplex during the COVID-19 pandemic as it returns the facility to staff and students.

The Sportsplex was the site of a COVID-19 field hospital, drive-thru testing location and vaccination centre for over a year.

The athletic centre can now be restored to its original purpose in time for the fall semester and sports season, about 15 months after it was first loaned to the hospital.

In that time:

53 long-term care patients were treated at the Sportsplex, operating as a COVID-19 field hospital from April 18 to June 13, 2020.

7568 individuals were swabbed for COVID-19 tests in August, September and October when the Sportsplex was in use as a COVID-19 Assessment Centre

112,777vaccines were administered, involving 85,051unique individuals.

“We simply could not have accomplished what we need to, through the course of this COVID-19 pandemic, without the generous donation of adequate space from our friends at St. Clair College,” said WRH president and CEO David Musyj.

