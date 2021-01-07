The Windsor Regional Hospital now has four virtual visitation assistants to help patients better connect with their families.

In an effort to help address the demand for virtual visits the new assistants will be able to support units to ensure visits take place through iPads that have been donated by individuals and organizations within the community.

“As frontline staff are focused on patient care, these VVA’s play a crucial role in bridging the gap to allow patients to virtually see their loved ones - even behind a screen,” says Adam Paglione, director of legal affairs, risk management, health information management and chief privacy officer. “The VVA’s will assist in making the virtual connection using iPads, which will be a source of comfort for both patient and family.”

VVAs can be contacted by email at virtualvisits@wrh.on.ca and will be available to assist from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Patients and families can request a virtual visit by filling out the online form.