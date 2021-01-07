Windsor Regional Hospital will open its Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre for seven days a week with extended hours.

As of Monday, the Met Campus COVID-19 Centre will move from a weekdays only schedule to seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., matching the hours at the Ouellette Campus assessment centre.

“With the extended hours, we anticipate that some same-day and next-day appointments will be available amid continued strong demand for swab tests,” a news release from WRH said.

Appointments are required to book a COVID-19 test at the assessment centre at either campus. Appointments can be made online by selecting a date and time or the “first available time” option.

Tests are also available at the Erie Shores Healthcare COVID-19 Assessment Centre, the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre for First Nations, Metis, Inuit and their families, as well as pharmacies for those who are eligible.