Windsor Regional Hospital first in Ontario to perform 'groundbreaking' robot-assisted hip replacement

Surgeons at Windsor Regional Hospital became the first in Ontario to perform a robot-assisted total hip replacement, which is expected to improve patient recovery.

Dr. Greg Jacey and Dr. Mike McCaffrey performed the surgery earlier this month with the assistance of a $1.5 million Stryker Mako SmartRobotics — a specialized robot used to perform joint replacement surgery.

“Before the surgery even begins, it allows the surgeon to generate a more detailed pre-operative plan based on 3D anatomy taken from a pre-operative CT scan. In traditional manual surgery, this is done based on 2D imaging or X-rays,” Dr. McCaffrey explained. “This difference alone is night and day. This technology then allows the surgeon's plan to be customized to the patient's specific needs. The components of the joint replacement can be placed with more accuracy and consistency as well as in a less traumatic fashion than with traditional techniques.”

According to hospital officials, the Styker Mako allows for better accuracy and as a result, fewer corrective procedures down the road. The robot is expected to also improve patient outcomes and recovery.

“Some of the biggest problems with hip replacements in North America are dislocations. We find that most of those situations are the results of components not being put in quite the right position,” Dr. Jasey said. “Being able to put the components in the right position decreases the failure rate of hip replacement surgery.”

The robot was first used at Windsor Regional Hospital on Feb. 1 and has since been used for multiple knee surgeries. It was first used for knee replacements by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton in 2019, but officials say applying it to hip replacements is a “groundbreaking move.”

“The field of medicine is always evolving and requires lifelong learning and adapting to new technologies that can potentially help our patients and improve their outcomes. However, before we embrace such a new technology, it is important that it has demonstrated clear and measurable benefits against the current status quo,” Dr. McCaffrey said.

The Stryker Mako SmartRobotics system was first used for a hip replacement in Canada last year at Dartmouth General Hospital in Nova Scotia and is currently the only other hospital in the country using the technology for hip replacements.