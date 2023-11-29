Windsor Regional Hospital monitoring two COVID-19 outbreaks

Windsor Regional Hospital is monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at both campuses — a lot of eight patients between both locations are affected.

The hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on 3North at Ouellette Campus. According to WRH officials two patients have the virus.

If no additional cases are detected, the outbreak will be rescinded on Monday, Dec. 4.

A COVID-19 outbreak also remains in effect on 4North at Met Campus. This outbreak has affected six patients, officials say.

This outbreak will be lifted on Saturday, Dec. 2 if there are no new cases.

Hospital officials remind residents COVID continues to circulate in the community and ask they continue to follow the advice of medical experts when it comes to masking if you are not feeling well.

Residents are also reminded to check with your family practitioner for whether you are due for vaccinations.

More updates on COVID-19 are available on the Windsor Regional Hospital website.