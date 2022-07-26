iHeartRadio

Windsor Regional Hospital officials watching epidural supply shortage

The Windsor Regional Hospital sign is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Dec.5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital say they are watching and assessing a global shortage of epidural supplies.

Supply chain issues are causing a shortage in the raw materials used to catheters needed for the procedure.

An epidural is a spinal injection used for pain relief during several surgical procedures including hip surgery as well as during child birth.

Officials say they do have some supplies in stock and are waiting for direction from Ontario Health.

