After a one-day delay due to the snow storm this week, Windsor Regional Hospital received its fourth shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines which will allow for the completion of all second doses.

A news release from the hospital says this is the first shipment it has received in more than a month. The vaccines delivered Wednesday will also allow more people to be vaccinated with first doses in accordance with Ontario’s prioritization plan.

“The goal is to complete the ‘immediate priority’ groups as set by the Province by the end of February 2021 and be able to start on the ‘next priority’ starting in early March 2021,” said WRH president and CEO David Musyj. “All of this will be done based on discussions with, and at the direction of, the Province of Ontario and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit."

The hospital says more than 7,0000 people have received their first Pfizer doses since last December and second doses are scheduled for these individuals by the end of the day Sunday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has received Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and is going into long-term care and retirement homes to vaccine residents and some staff.

WRH says the first individuals were vaccinated on Dec. 22 from a shipment received the day before. The hospital received second and third shipments on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12.