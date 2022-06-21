Windsor Regional Hospital reports low volume of heat-related ER visits in 2021-22
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the number of heat-related emergency department visits has remained “fairly consistent” at a low volume.
In the fiscal year from April 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 there were 29 heat-related visits to the ER. Only two of those patients were admitted to hospital.
In 2020-21, there were 36 ER visits for heat-related issues. Five people were admitted.
Heat-related injuries include heat stroke, sun stroke, heat syncope, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat edema, or other effects of heat or light.
Windsor-Essex is under a heat warning. Environment Canada says the three-day heat event will continue through Wednesday. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s.
