Windsor Regional Hospital says it is COVID-19-free

For the first time in more than nine months, Windsor Regional Hospital has no COVID-19 patients.

David Musyj, president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, said in a statement, “This is great news however we need to keep it this way. The way we keep it this way is anyone age 12 or older getting vaccinated with two doses of a mRNA vaccine. You can walk-in to any vaccination site or pop-up and get vaccinated.”

The last time the hospital had no COVID-19-positive cases was Oct. 12, 2020 and prior to that it was June 2020.

The most cases ever was when there were 76 inpatients with COVID-19 on Jan. 4 and over the course of the pandemic thousands of COVID-19 patients have been cared for.

Musyj added, “We can see the finish wire as to the vaccination campaign and we need to give it that last push individually and collectively to avoid further any further hospitalizations or deaths due to this horrendous virus. Do it for yourself and those around you.”

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days. Four were reported on Saturday, six on Sunday and three on Monday.