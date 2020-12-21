Windsor Regional Hospital says they are seeing almost double the number of COVID-19 in-patients at its two campuses than there were on any one single day during the first wave.

According to the WRH website, there are currently 48 in-patients with confirmed COVID-19 at the hospital between each of its campuses, while there are 110 with suspected COVID-19 or have a test pending.

“With respect to the first wave, we’d see maybe one or two admissions every couple of days. Now we’re seeing dramatic increases of six or eight admissions on any given day,” Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj said.

There have been 291 patients among both WRH hospital campuses who have tested positive for the virus while in hospital, while 6,971 tested negative.

The WRH assessment centre has seen 70,205 visits since March 16 having swabbed 68,967.

According to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s daily update on Monday, there are 70 people in Windsor-Essex hospitals with COVID-19, including 13 in the ICU.

Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met campus currently has two floors — 6N and 4N— experiencing outbreaks.