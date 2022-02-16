Windsor Regional Hospital to gradually resume non-urgent surgeries

With 4,194 people awaiting surgical dates at Windsor Regional Hospital, the hospital says it will now gradually resume non-emergency surgeries.

A news release from WRH issued Wednesday says the hospital is implementing a plan to gradually ramp up surgeries and procedures based on provincial health guidelines.

The Ontario government announced that hospitals would be able to resume previously paused services on Jan. 27.

This includes non-urgent surgeries and procedures in pediatrics, diagnostic services, cancer screenings, some ambulatory clinics, private hospitals and independent health facilities.

WRH CEO David Musyj said at the time they were waiting for official directive from the province.

As of Feb. 15, WRH officials say there are 4,194 individuals waiting for a surgical date at the hospital.

When hospitals were directed to pause non-urgent procedures on Jan. 4, 2022, there were 3,452 people waiting for a date.

WRH officials say patients will be notified directly by their physician or surgeon’s office regarding newly scheduled surgical dates.