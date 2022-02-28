Windsor Regional Hospital to host virtual 13th Hats On For Healthcare campaign

Windsor Regional Hospital is launching its 13th annual Hats On For Healthcare with a fundraising goal of $50,000 for the new mental health program at the hospital’s Ouellette Campus.

This year’s campaign will be virtual and will kick-off with a Facebook Live launch on Wednesday at 12 p.m., hosted by recently retired CTV Windsor anchor Jim Crichton.

“This campaign always marks a new season for us because it signifies that spring is just around the corner,” said foundation board chair Beth Ann Prince. “We are thrilled to support our Mental Health Program which has made incredible strides to improve the care of our mental health patients at Windsor Regional Hospital.”

According to WRH, in the last year 5,625 patients with a mental health or substance abuse primary diagnosis were assessed in the emergency room, of which more than 3,200 were assessed in the Mental Health Assessment Unit and 2,000 admitted to inpatient psychiatry.

Funds raised through this year’s Hats On For Healthcare will go toward the new mental health program at the Ouellette Campus that consists of the new assessment unit, eight psychiatric intensive care beds and 60 beds in the acute care unit.

“The physical space is the holding space for the gem of our program, the team of multidisciplinary professionals: nurses, social workers, occupational therapists, family practice physicians and psychiatrists,” said chief of psychiatry Dr. Corina Velehorschi.

“We strive to treat every patient as if they were our family members. The common misconception is that mental health affects mostly the stigmatized, the marginalized in our community. It can be anyone and it is our role to buttress their supports by involving family and community resources for best outcomes. There is no health without mental health.”

Over the past 13 years, the Hats On For Healthcare campaign has raised $450,000 for hospital programs and services.

Residents, families, businesses, schools or a group of friends are encouraged to register at hatsonforhealthcare.com as a team, wear a hat and raise funds for the cause.

The hospital also encourages individuals to donate and support.