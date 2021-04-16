Windsor Regional Hospital to keep Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre open

Windsor Regional Hospital will keep its Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre for another week to test more individuals experiencing symptoms.

The Met Campus assessment center will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to “accommodate increased demand to test symptomatic individuals.”

The Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre remains open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“WRH has periodically adjusted the hours of our COVID-19 Assessment Centres since the start of the pandemic to reflect recent demand trends. We will continue to monitor testing demand on a weekly basis,” a news release from the hospital said.

During Friday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said last week there were about 5,567 tests completed, while weekly testing rates in November and December were closer to 11,000.

He said it’s possible there are not enough cases and contacts that require testing, or on the flipside, the health unit believes people may not be attending the testing centre when they should be.

“I would definitely encourage anyone who has a symptom of COVID or is identified as a close contact of a person to make sure that you go for testing in a timely manner to get your test done and make sure we are preventing the cases right from the beginning,” he said.

A test can be booked at either the Met Campus or Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centres online. To see if you are eligible, review the symptoms of COVID-19 here.

The Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre is being staffed by the Community Response and Stabilization Team (CRST).